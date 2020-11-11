‘A day to say thank you’: Bamberg County honors veterans with memorial

BAMBERG – Rainy skies did not put a damper on the spirit of unity and patriotism that burned brightly during the dedication ceremony for the long-awaited Bamberg County Veterans Memorial on Wednesday morning.
A large crowd converged upon the memorial and walking trail on Railroad Avenue for the event, which featured retired Maj. Gen. James E. Livingston as the keynote speaker. Livingston is a Marine Corps veteran who received a Medal of Honor for his heroic actions during the Vietnam War.
"There is no better country to be a citizen of than these United States of America. We are blessed. I have traveled all throughout the world and people want to come here because of who we are," Livingston said.
Veterans Day is not just "a day off," but a day to remember the gifts of freedom that veterans helped defend and protect.
"It's a day to say thank you. It's a day of remembrance," he said.
Livingston added the American flag is a symbol of pride which should be respected.
"It's not a cloth. It's a soul. That flag is the soul of America. That soul represents the soul of all of us. ... It will not be destroyed," he said.
Veterans who gave their lives should be remembered and appreciated in a special way, he said.
"We are the lucky ones here today. Make this a treasured occasion. This is a treasured day," Livingston said.
"Thank God I live in the United States of America and may that flag always wave. May God always be in our presence, and may their service and sacrifice continue to represent the best of this great country," Livingston said.
The memorial is one of several projects funded by the capital projects sales tax approved by voters in November 2012.
The memorial honors each branch of the U.S. military and is adorned with flags and personalized bricks.
It also includes a first-of-its-kind brick sculpture "By Land, By Sea, By Air" from sculptor Brad Spencer, a Detroit, Michigan native who now lives in Reidsville, North Carolina.
"I'm humbled to be here today," Spencer said. He said he hopes the sculpture evokes the commitment and confidence of veterans, including his father, a Marine who served during World War II.
Spencer said the sculpture was his first completed as a memorial to veterans.
"This really has a special place in my heart," he said.
The City of Bamberg’s annual Veterans Day ceremony was merged in with the dedication ceremony this year.
Bamberg Mayor Nancy Foster said the memorial park is a fitting tribute to veterans.
"Take pride in this space as yours. It says so much about our beautiful veterans. ... Our veterans are so very special, and this is quite a tribute to them and how much they mean to us," Foster said.
Robert C. Thompson of Bamberg, a retired member of the U.S. Army Reserves, said he appreciated the honor and respect that was bestowed upon him and other veterans.
"I've been attending the veteran's day ceremony ever since being back in civilian life. I think the ceremony was fantastic, and I'll give it 110 percent. I thank the Lord for this day," he said.
"Eventually as time progresses, everybody will come together at one time or another in the future. If we just keep our hands in God's hands, eventually everybody will come together," Thompson said.
Bamberg County Administrator Joey Preston said he hopes the memorial will be a place of peace and reflection and a source of "civic pride and patriotism."
Bamberg County Councilman the Rev. Isaiah Odom, a Korean War veteran, said, "I'm so grateful that we have arrived at this occasion. It has been a long time coming and finally it is here."
County Councilman Evert Comer Jr., a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War, said, "We've been blessed to have such dedicated veterans. ... We're thankful for all of what everybody has done to make this a reality today."
State legislators, including Rep. Justin Bamberg and Sen. Brad Hutto, were among the government officials gathered at the ceremony, where Quilts of Valor were presented to 20 Bamberg County veterans.
"We have an opportunity to honor our veterans today," by giving back to the community and being mindful of the way to treat each other, Bamberg said.
He said the unity shown among veterans provided a good example for others.
"They always come together, and we can come together. That's the least we can do to honor our veterans," Bamberg said.
