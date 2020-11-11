‘A day to say thank you’: Bamberg County honors veterans with memorial

Bamberg Mayor Nancy Foster said the memorial park is a fitting tribute to veterans.

"Take pride in this space as yours. It says so much about our beautiful veterans. ... Our veterans are so very special, and this is quite a tribute to them and how much they mean to us," Foster said.

Robert C. Thompson of Bamberg, a retired member of the U.S. Army Reserves, said he appreciated the honor and respect that was bestowed upon him and other veterans.

"I've been attending the veteran's day ceremony ever since being back in civilian life. I think the ceremony was fantastic, and I'll give it 110 percent. I thank the Lord for this day," he said.

"Eventually as time progresses, everybody will come together at one time or another in the future. If we just keep our hands in God's hands, eventually everybody will come together," Thompson said.

Bamberg County Administrator Joey Preston said he hopes the memorial will be a place of peace and reflection and a source of "civic pride and patriotism."

Bamberg County Councilman the Rev. Isaiah Odom, a Korean War veteran, said, "I'm so grateful that we have arrived at this occasion. It has been a long time coming and finally it is here."