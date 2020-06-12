‘A chance to share’: Commission collects African Americans’ experiences in pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The South Carolina African American Heritage Commission is spearheading an effort to capture the experiences of African Americans throughout the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Black Carolinians Speak: Portraits of a Pandemic” is an oral history initiative that will capture stories, testimonies and commentary about black history and culture in South Carolina.

Michael Allen, a founding member of the commission, said the idea was born out of an experience he had while standing in line to enter a store.

With his mask and gloves on, standing six feet from the person in front of and behind him, he realized the unusualness of the situation and thought of how it may be affecting those around him.

Allen said, “As I stood in that line, the humanity side of me was asking ‘How are these people feeling? What are they holding? What’s inside? What should they release?’”

He reached out to Dr. Eric Emerson, director of the S.C. Department of Archives and History, to ask if there were records of African American life during the 1918-1919 influenza pandemic.

Allen said beyond the information South Carolina provides as public records, such as the work done at Fort Jackson, there were none.