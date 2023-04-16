A mother’s life-threatening incident became the catalyst for a once-in-a-lifetime celebration for her daughter.

Cindy Haigler was just a teenager in high school when she suffered a serious aneurysm in her brain. That caused her to miss part of her senior year, including her high school prom.

“They told my mom that it was going to be a 50-50 chance that I wasn't going to make it through the night,” Haigler said.

She later was able to walk across the graduation stage to cap off high school. But she still felt the loss of not experiencing her senior prom.

She knew she had to do something special if she ever gave birth to a daughter.

“I always thought I was going to make my daughter's prom special because I feel like she was my miracle child because they told me I wasn't able to have kids due to the aneurysm," Haigler said.

She created a “pre-prom celebration” to not only spread awareness of aneurysms, but also to give her daughter something that she was never able to experience when she was her age.

“I wasn't able to go to my high school prom, so I missed out on that. I wanted to get that for her. I really want to her to make hers very memorable," Haigler said.

Also, she feels it’s very important to shed light on aneurysms.

“A lot of people feel like those are only for older people, but it's not. Young people can have them as well,” Haigler said.

At the celebration, she helped spread awareness by giving advice on aneurysms and healthy ways to prevent them, as well as how to see symptoms.

“Relieving stress factors in your life. Whether if you're doing too much or taking on too many roles. Sometimes it's just our daily activities, the daily routine, that can also be a stressful thing and we don't realize,” Haigler said.

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, aneurysms can have a number of causes, including genetic disorders, brain tumors, infection in the arterial wall and kidney disease. Other factors could include untreated high blood pressure, cigarette smoking, drug abuse and head trauma.

Haigler’s daughter Jayda said it meant a lot to see her family and friends support her.

“I feel like it just brings a lot of people together, like with my family. It kind of brings us together and gets us to socialize. It shows the importance of what it is to have a family that supports,” the senior said.

On the night of Cindy Haigler’s incident, she flown to the hospital. It was extra symbolic for her to have Jayda enter her event the same way.

“Seeing my daughter, her father, and my sister get off the helicopter – it melted my heart,” Haigler said.

“I wanted to make this time different for my daughter. Her helicopter ride was very much different,” Haigler said.

During the course of the pre-prom event, Haigler used her story for aneurysm awareness, noting that anyone of any age can be a victim of it, which shocked many.

“I was so shocked there were some people that didn't even know my story. They didn’t even know that you can have an aneurysm without going through a stressful time. A lot of people were shocked that you can actually have an aneurysm at a young age,” Haigler said.

A large part of the advice she gave was for stress reduction. “There's been a lot of people like this. They're going through stressful times. Stressful situations whether job, family, sickness, and spouse's death, especially with death,” Haigler said.

“I know it's hard and I know everybody says this all the time, but don't let it get to you, don't let stress get to you. Stress really can kill,” Haigler said.

She’s glad to have spread the knowledge of it, and encourages others to have regular visits to the doctor.

“It makes people aware now, it makes people get their bodies checked up and know what's going on,” Haigler said.

In the end, Haigler says it was great to bring positive influence to the community.

"It’s been overwhelming, but it makes you want to give back. It makes you want to do more, like give more to the community," Haigler said.

The “Pre-Prom Celebration” took place at the High School for Health Professions on Saturday, April 1.