Like many teens growing up in Bowman, 17-year-old Rock Riser enjoys fishing, duck hunting and breathing in that pure air out in the country.

Rock said he’s thankful to be able to breathe again on his own.

On Jan. 9, he underwent a bi-lateral lung transplant after he suffered an inhalation injury from habitual vaping or possibly from chemicals used on the farm, rendering his lungs too sick to function.

He ended up in an intensive care unit for 50 days prior to his life-saving surgery.

In the weeks leading up to his transplant, Rock depended on an ECMO machine, sometimes called a heart-and-lung machine, to keep him alive while he was a patient at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

ECMO is an abbreviation for “extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.” An ECMO machine is a type of life support that keeps blood moving through the body and keeps the oxygen and carbon dioxide balanced in the blood.

Now the Branchville High School junior is thriving thanks to the gift of life from a not-yet-known donor.

He’s been keeping up with school work and plans to start the next school year as a senior.

“Everything’s been going good,” Rock said Friday.

Rock remembers the days and weeks before his transplant when his medical team had to help him walk down the hall as he was attached to the ECMO machine. He’d lost weight. He felt weak, but also needed to keep getting stronger for his transplant operation and recovery.

The first time he was able to walk with donor lungs and without an ECMO machine attached to him “felt like a blessing from God,” he said.

Rock, a Christian, said he trusts God for strength and help.

“If it wasn’t for him, I don’t know how. It would’ve been really hard,” he said. Rock is grateful for friends and strangers alike who are praying for him.

The song “The Goodness of God,” by Bethel Music, is special to him.

One part of the song says, “And all my life you have been faithful … with every breath that I am able, oh I will sing of the goodness of God.”

Rock has been living near MUSC since the transplant so he can receive physical therapy, pulmonary rehabilitation and routine medical tests.

His medical team recently gave him the “all clear” to return to live in his home in Bowman. He’s had a few weekend visits back home over the past couple of months.

On Friday afternoon at MUSC, Rock took part in a special ring-the-bell ceremony led by MUSC Transplant Coordinator Caroline Matthews.

It was day 82 for Rock with transplanted lungs.

Rock held a bell as his parents Gregg and Kena Riser stood to his right.

Matthews, to Rock’s left, explained that sailors typically ring bells on ships to signify an accomplishment, honor or some momentous occasion.

“You are ringing this ship’s bell for another soul, that of the person whose decision to donate has allowed you a new start and has given you the gift of life,” Matthews said.

“Cherish this memory and use it to honor your donor by taking care of yourself and living life to the fullest,” she said before telling Rock he could ring the bell.

Rock rang the bell for a couple of seconds, which was quickly followed by applause from a room full of people who’d cared for him during his months-long hospitalization.

Matthews told the crowd she’s led many of such ceremonies.

“This is the biggest one I’ve ever had. You have obviously touched a lot of people with your story,” she said.

Gregg Riser, looking at those who gathered from his son’s medical care team, said, “The Lord brought this whole team together.”

He also recalled the times when his son’s health was so critical and the future looked uncertain.

“In the family meeting, I asked Dr. (Timothy) Whelan (pulmonologist), if he (Rock) could be a gift to somebody else if we were at that point and I was OK with that because we were in a bad place,” Gregg Riser said.

“But the Lord has brought us through,” he added.

“I want Rock to know that each and every one in here has done a work for you and I want you to live up to it and do what’s right as you watch out for your own body now,” he said.

“Really, I am at a loss for words,” Kena Riser said.

“I thank you all, oh wow, so much,” she said.

To celebrate Rock’s move back to Bowman, a parade will be held there in his honor on Saturday, April 8, beginning at 1 p.m.

The “Welcome Rock Home” parade will take place on S.C. Highway 210.

Organizers say those who wish to watch or participate in the parade may park on either side of Highway 210 between Interstate 26 and 5875 Vance Road.

For daily updates about Rock, visit the Facebook page “Miracle for Rock Riser,” which has over 73,000 followers now.