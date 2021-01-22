99-year-old Denmark man missing

The Denmark Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 99-year-old man.

Solomon Ray’s granddaughter last saw him at his Voorhees Road home on Jan. 14, according to Denmark Police Chief Leroy Grimes.

Officers saw Ray in the yard of his home the day before.

Ray hasn’t been seen since last week.

He has dementia, cataracts in one eye and is hard of hearing, according to the police department.

Ray is an African American man with a thin build, balding head and gray hair. He’s 5-feet-11 and weighs 160 pounds.

If anyone knows Ray’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the Denmark Police Department at 1-803-793-4639.

