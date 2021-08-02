96 new coronavirus cases in region; no new deaths over three days

An additional 96 people in The T&D Region tested positive for the coronavirus over a three-day period, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region during that time period, which included Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Statewide, there were 4,536 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and seven confirmed deaths during the three-day period

The total number of confirmed cases is now 510,769 and confirmed deaths is 8,739.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 83 new cases, 9,496 total cases and a total of 246 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 6 new cases, 1,478 total cases and a total of 53 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 7 new cases, 1,251 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.