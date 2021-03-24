 Skip to main content
9 new coronavirus cases in T&D Region
9 new coronavirus cases in T&D Region

Nine more T&D Region residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in the region.

Statewide, there are 436 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 23 new deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 460,736 and confirmed deaths to 7,992.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 5 new cases, 8,660 total cases and a total of 223 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 4 new cases, 1,392 total cases and a total of 50 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,171 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

