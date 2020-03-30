9/11 supplies donated to RMC; Clemson Extension agent found items cleaning office

Clemson University Agricultural Extension Agent Charles Davis was cleaning his office recently when he discovered some items that could be useful during the coronavirus pandemic.

After 9/11, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security provided Clemson Extension with unused emergency supplies left over from ground zero.

The supplies remained in storage until Davis ran across them while doing a little spring cleaning at his office. He’s the extension agent for Calhoun County.

Davis received permission from Clemson University to donate the supplies to the Regional Medical Center to assist in the fight against COVID-19.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Charles has a passion for helping others. He doesn’t just talk the talk. His love for others shows up in his everyday actions,” said RMC Community Outreach Manager Patricia Funderburk, his sister.

“RMC is very appreciative for this donation. It will go a long way in helping those on the front stay protected while taking care patients,” she said.

The donation will help maintain RMC’s supply of personal protective equipment as supplies are limited across the state. Items donated included 100 N-95 masks, protective gowns and shields.

Love 4 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0