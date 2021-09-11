9-11 CONNECTIONS: Survivor narrowly escapes Building One

Back then, workers had to find their way down in relative darkness. Due to improvements made since then, the stairwells were lighted, but the mood was somber.

"We were very, very afraid. We didn't know what was going to happen," Barker said. "There were times we were stuck on that stairwell and couldn't move."

She spent what she estimated was an hour and a half in the stairwell but added, "You don't know time when you're afraid, when you're running from danger."

She kept her faith. "In case you think you're in a situation you cannot get out of, with God, you can," she said.

Barker emphasized to her audience of children that the adults followed the instructions they learned during the fire drills they practiced as children.

"They could save your life," she said.

"We did what we had to do. No stopping, no looking and no talking. Everybody was very orderly. Everybody was helping everybody else. We would let all of the injured people" pass ahead of them.

"We first saw the firemen on the 24th floor," she said. "They were exhausted" but determined to keep climbing.