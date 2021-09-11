9-11 CONNECTIONS: She was scheduled to work on Pentagon flight

T&D, Sept. 19, 2001
The fragility of life was revealed to two Orangeburg County families when their loved ones had a close brushes with death during terrorist attacks at the Pentagon and World Trade Center in New York City.
Peggy and Kenny Folse, both of Holly Hill, said their daughter Salley Folse was scheduled to be a flight attendant on the plane that slammed into the Pentagon last Tuesday. She flew the American flight from Dulles to Los Angeles repeatedly last month, but last week a senior flight attendant was scheduled to work instead of her.
"She would have been on it. She knew the crew and was very good friends with them," Peggy Folse said. "It was quite terrifying for us."
Folse said she was watching television coverage of the terrorist attacks and became frightened when she learned the flight that wrecked into the Pentagon was the one her daughter had worked on many times during her 14-year career as a flight attendant. Her daughter also lives about a mile from the Pentagon, she said.
When Folse finally reached her daughter by phone, "I just burst out crying," she said. "We were in a panic until we could get hold to her."
"I worry about her flying all the time," Folse said. "She has enjoyed it up to this point."
"I'm surprised I can still talk about it without crying, it was such a frightful experience," she said.
But the Folse family wasn't in the clear yet. Folse said her son-in-law, Brigadier General Paul Hankins of the U.S. Air Force, was scheduled to be in the Pentagon on the day of the crash.
"Of course, his plans got changed, so we didn't know if he was there or not," Folse said.
And Folse's grandson-in-law, Charlie Unger, is a New York City police officer.
Although he was not caught in the attack on the World Trade Center, "I'm worried about him," Folse said.
'It was unreal'
The son of Orangeburg County Administrator Donnie Hilliard also had a close call. Hilliard said his son, Air Force intelligence officer, Capt. Don C. Hilliard, was in the parking lot of the Pentagon, on the other side of the building, when the airliner struck.
"He was putting his key in his car to open the door and by the time he could turn the key, this big loud sound came across," Hilliard said. "He said it was unreal, he just couldn't imagine what happened. He couldn't see it, but all of a sudden there was this smoke and then just this eerie feeling."
Hilliard said he saw news reports of the crash and tried to contact his son, who works in a nearby office but reports to his superiors inside the Pentagon.
While trying to make contact, his son called him on another line and related news of what he had just witnessed.
"He said it's a madhouse, it's a madhouse -- he repeated it several times," Hilliard said. "He said, 'We don't know what happened ... it looked like a mushroom cloud of smoke just came up'."
Hilliard said his son had just exited the Pentagon at the time of the attack, although the Air Force offices were not on the side that was struck by the airliner.