9-11 CONNECTIONS: Builder worked on World Trade Center

T&D, Sept. 20, 2001

Coming into his house after his morning walk, Henry Lloyd was greeted by the ringing of his telephone on the morning of Sept. 11. When he answered, his son on the other end of the wire excitedly told him to turn on his television immediately.

Lloyd, a resident of Orangeburg, couldn't, wouldn't believe his eyes.

"I had to turn away and then look back at it," Lloyd said. "And even when I looked at it again, I couldn't believe it. It's still hard to believe and I guess we'll never accept it. In my mind the New York skyline hasn't changed. I guess if I was there, it would be different. I'd have to accept it."

It was doubly hard for Lloyd to accept the tragic terrorist attack that brought down the twin towers of the World Trade Center. First, because of the numbers of people injured and killed; secondly, because he had worked on the construction crew that built the towers which dwarfed many of the buildings in New York City, the city where he lived for 40 years.

"I worked on the concrete and carpenter crews at the World Trade Center," Lloyd said. "I know how those buildings were put together. I worked on the reinforcements for them. It's hard to believe that those enormous buildings are not there anymore.