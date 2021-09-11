9-11 CONNECTIONS: Builder worked on World Trade Center

T&D, Sept. 20, 2001
Coming into his house after his morning walk, Henry Lloyd was greeted by the ringing of his telephone on the morning of Sept. 11. When he answered, his son on the other end of the wire excitedly told him to turn on his television immediately.
Lloyd, a resident of Orangeburg, couldn't, wouldn't believe his eyes.
"I had to turn away and then look back at it," Lloyd said. "And even when I looked at it again, I couldn't believe it. It's still hard to believe and I guess we'll never accept it. In my mind the New York skyline hasn't changed. I guess if I was there, it would be different. I'd have to accept it."
It was doubly hard for Lloyd to accept the tragic terrorist attack that brought down the twin towers of the World Trade Center. First, because of the numbers of people injured and killed; secondly, because he had worked on the construction crew that built the towers which dwarfed many of the buildings in New York City, the city where he lived for 40 years.
"I worked on the concrete and carpenter crews at the World Trade Center," Lloyd said. "I know how those buildings were put together. I worked on the reinforcements for them. It's hard to believe that those enormous buildings are not there anymore.
"I know the kind of steel they put in those buildings and I can't believe that jet fuel could melt that structure," he said. "I did high-rise construction all over that city and of all the buildings that I worked on, I thought the twin towers were ... eternal."
Knowing the buildings from the ground up, Lloyd is doubtful that anyone who was above ground level at the time survived the collapse. But he felt that if excavation could have been done more timely, some survivors might have been found in other parts of the buildings.
"The garage goes down five of six stories," Lloyd said. "I think if they could have gotten down under some of that rubble, they might have found some survivors in pockets of the buildings' underground. But at this point, I think they've run out of time. I doubt that they find any survivors now. And with the kind of force that that collapse caused, there are probably a lot of bodies they won't ever find."
Retired from the construction industry, Lloyd wishes he were in New York helping to clean up the rubble that used to be the World Trade Center and searching for anything that looks human.
Thinking about the heinous, senseless act that left this nation and the world horrified, Lloyd said, "I'm a former Marine, and if they would let me, I'd sign up to go back in. I might not be able to do everything the young guys can do, but I'd be willing to do anything I could or anything they needed me to do, even if it's nothing but packing ammunition. I'd be ready to go ... yesterday."