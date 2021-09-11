9-11 CONNECTIONS: Attacks hit hard for some in region

"We didn't know if there would be an attack on Times Square, which is only one block away from me. Times Square would have been a likely target. We were told we might have to evacuate. Everyone was very nervous. We didn't know what was happening."

When asked if he had tried to go to the vicinity of the World Trade Center, Millkie exclaimed, "No way! Are you kidding me?" Acknowledging that "people are curious," he said the authorities "are not letting anybody down there, all the ghouls who want to look at the horrors."

"The trains aren't running down there. All the Broadway shows are canceled," Millkie said. "The city's about at a standstill."

The city that never sleeps has a history of recovering quickly from disasters.

"New York goes on. Everyone's sad, but the stores are open and everything is still going," Millkie said.

But it won't be the same. Millkie said he has been to the World Trade Center "many times," frequently to dine at the restaurant at its top. It was "one of the best restaurants in New York," he said.

The twin towers were "a world landmark," he said. "I can't imagine going out tomorrow and not seeing them."

'We could hear the planes taking off'