9-11 CONNECTIONS: Attacks hit hard for some in region

T&D, Sept. 12, 2001
This story is compiled from reports by T&D Features Editor Byron Tindall and T&D Staff Writers Lee Hendren and Richard Walker.
Orangeburg is a long way away physically from New York City and Washington, D.C., but for some area residents what happened Tuesday morning on the East Coast hit very close to home.
Chester Ray, chairman of the Orangeburg County Board of Education, has a son who works in the Pentagon and a niece who works on the 47th floor of the World Trade Center.
Capt. David Ray, a graduate of the Air Force Academy, told his father he left the area that was struck by the plane about 20 minutes before the attack.
Ray said his son was somewhat shaken up but was otherwise OK.
Capt. Ray told his father when the plane hit the building, the building shook, the floor cracked underneath him and he was able to see "sunlight coming through the wall."
Capt. Ray, who works in communications, said he was evacuated from the building, but he and a few others in his section had to go back into the Pentagon.
Ray said his son promised to call him again later Tuesday night.
Cup of coffee may have saved her life
Clara Temberton, Ray's niece, decided to take the elevator from the 47th floor and go back downstairs for another cup of coffee. That cup of coffee very well may have saved her life.
While she was making her purchase on the ground floor, terrorists crashed an airplane into the upper portion of one of the twin towers at the center on lower Manhattan.
She told Ray the entire building shook from the impact. She said she was taken to a hospital and checked before returning to her home in Brooklyn. Due to the shutdown of New York City, Temberton said she had to walk across the bridge where buses were waiting on the Brooklyn side to take people to their homes.
Temberton was also in the World Trade Center when it was bombed in 1993.
She finally gets call
Mattie King of Orangeburg spoke with her brother, David Lewis, about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday before he went to work. She said he calls her almost daily before leaving for work in the World Trade Center in New York City.
Lewis told his sister he would call her once he got to work. Early Tuesday afternoon, she was still waiting for him to call.
Finally, she heard from Lewis.
Her mother was able to call King from across the Hudson River in New Jersey. Her mother told her no one could get through normal phone channels but she got through on her cell phone.
Her mother told her that after Lewis arrived at work, he left to go to a fast-food establishment to get some breakfast. Just as he was leaving, the suicide attacker hit the building. King said her mother told her that Lewis was not hurt, but he was covered with dust.
"He has been talking about going on a diet," King said. "I'm glad he didn't go on it today. This has been the worst day of my life. I don't care if he's a little dirty."
Earlier Tuesday, she heard from another brother, Mike, who was stranded at the airport in Boston, Mass. He was able to get through on a cell phone.
King said she was prepared to sit by the phone until she heard something, one way or another, about her brother.
"All my family works up there," King said.
'She said it resembled that scene in the Ten Commandments'
Tekecia Reynolds, a financial research analyst in downtown Manhattan approximately one mile from the World Trade Center, called her mother Tuesday morning in Orangeburg to say she was not injured.
Leona Phillips, an Orangeburg social worker, said her daughter told her the area looks like a scene straight out of the Bible.
"She said it resembled that scene in the Ten Commandments," Phillips said. "It looks like that scene where Moses is leading those people. There are no buses, trains, or cars running. People are walking. It's just a sea of people."
From her place of employment in a 30-story office building, Reynolds said in a telephone interview Tuesday afternoon she and her co-workers went to the roof to observe firsthand the massive damage.
"We've been watching TV for the close-up shots, but we can see it from here," Reynolds said. "When they said the second building was about to come down, we rushed up to the roof again. All we saw was smoke, clouds of smoke. 'Big clouds of smoke' would be the best way to describe it. It's just so strange to see it gone."
Reynolds also commented on New Yorkers' reaction to the horrendous terrorist attack, saying that residents of the Big Apple are not usually fazed by dramatic news. Reynolds said it is unnerving to see New Yorkers affected in such a dramatic manner.
"People are walking away from this just in a mass exodus to get away from it," Reynolds said. "Everyone seems to be in a daze. It's scary to see New Yorkers with a blank look on their faces. We're used to everything."
Phillips said she feels these incidents have awakened many people to the realization the United States is not immune to an attack on our soil.
"I'm feeling a little vulnerable," Phillips said. "And I'm sure I'm not the only American feeling like this."
'I saw ... a big white mushroom cloud ... like the atom bomb had struck'
Actor and acting instructor Ron Millkie witnessed the collapse of the World Trade Center from a 22nd floor window of a building down the street.
"I'm on 43rd Street and I could clearly see downtown," said Millkie, whose mother, Joyce Milkie of Orangeburg, is a columnist and former reporter for The T&D.
"I saw a little smoke and then I saw fire and smoke," Millkie said. "Within 10 minutes, it turned into a big white mushroom cloud like Hiroshima. When the building collapsed, it was huge and white, like the atom bomb had struck.
"It was really horrifying.
"I feel bad about the people who perished. When they bombed the World Trade Center in '93, that was bad enough but only six people were killed that time. This is just atrocious."
Millkie first learned from television that a plane had struck one of the towers of the World Trade Center in New York. "At first I thought it was an accident," he said.
Then a second plane struck the other tower, and "we realized this was part of an attack. My feelings were, what if this is not a terrorist attack? What if this is war on our country? Is this another Pearl Harbor? That's what scared everybody."
"Then, to make matters worse, there were reports of bombs in schools," Millkie said.
"We didn't know if there would be an attack on Times Square, which is only one block away from me. Times Square would have been a likely target. We were told we might have to evacuate. Everyone was very nervous. We didn't know what was happening."
When asked if he had tried to go to the vicinity of the World Trade Center, Millkie exclaimed, "No way! Are you kidding me?" Acknowledging that "people are curious," he said the authorities "are not letting anybody down there, all the ghouls who want to look at the horrors."
"The trains aren't running down there. All the Broadway shows are canceled," Millkie said. "The city's about at a standstill."
The city that never sleeps has a history of recovering quickly from disasters.
"New York goes on. Everyone's sad, but the stores are open and everything is still going," Millkie said.
But it won't be the same. Millkie said he has been to the World Trade Center "many times," frequently to dine at the restaurant at its top. It was "one of the best restaurants in New York," he said.
The twin towers were "a world landmark," he said. "I can't imagine going out tomorrow and not seeing them."
'We could hear the planes taking off'
It was a typical Wednesday morning at the Census Bureau office in suburban Washington, D.C., until the news arrived that two airplanes had struck the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City.
"I was saying, 'If this is a terrorist attack, why didn't they attack D.C.? The first thing I thought about was the Pentagon," secretary Sally Robb recalled.
"Five minutes later, we heard about the attack on the Pentagon," said Robb, who is an aunt of Lee Hendren, a T&D staff writer.
"We're right next to Andrews Air Force Base and it was kind of noisy from Andrews. We could hear the planes taking off to go to secure the D.C. area," Robb continued.
"It was terrible to think our country is being attacked like that. The last thing like this was Pearl Harbor. We knew who was attacking then, but we don't now. It's terrible. Were we scared? Oh, yes!
"The phones were ringing all the time. Family members were calling in to say, 'Why are you still there? Why don't you go home?'" Robb said. At 10:45 a.m., they got the word to close the office and go home. "They closed the roads going in" to the nation's capital district, Robb said.
"You could only go out. I stayed away from the Beltway. I'm sure it was pretty bad. Even the roads I went on were pretty busy, between the schools closing and the government people leaving. The whole city closed down."
Arabs party in Israel
T&D Correspondent Shirely Upton's youngest daughter lives and works in Jerusalem, Israel.
Upton said she talked to her daughter several times Tuesday, when she could get through the busy telephone circuits.
She said her daughter reported the Arabs were "partying" in the aftermath of the terrorist attack Tuesday. According to Upton's daughter, many Arabs hate Americans.
The ironic thing, Upton said, was that earlier Tuesday her daughter struck up a conversation with another passenger who was reading an English language newspaper while riding the bus to work.
Both Jerusalem residents were a little annoyed at the usual stop by officials to check for unusual packages. Any suspected packages are checked by bomb-sniffing dogs and removed from the area by robots.
According to Upton's daughter, the two women in Jerusalem then commented on how lucky the United States is lucky because the citizens don't have to worry about terrorist activity.