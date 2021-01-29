88 more coronavirus cases in T&D Region

An additional 68 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Also, nine more Bamberg County residents and 11 more Calhoun Country residents have also tested positive.

Statewide, there are 3,112 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 37 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 390,977 and confirmed deaths to 6,271.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 68 new cases, 7,032 total cases and a total of 178 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 9 new cases, 1,180 total cases and a total of 42 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 11 new cases, 1,044 total cases and a total of 26 deaths and 3 probable deaths.