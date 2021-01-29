 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
88 more coronavirus cases in T&D Region
0 comments
editor's pick alert

88 more coronavirus cases in T&D Region

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
coronavirus illustration

An additional 68 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Also, nine more Bamberg County residents and 11 more Calhoun Country residents have also tested positive.

Statewide, there are 3,112 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 37 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 390,977 and confirmed deaths to 6,271.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 68 new cases, 7,032 total cases and a total of 178 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 9 new cases, 1,180 total cases and a total of 42 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 11 new cases, 1,044 total cases and a total of 26 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: T&D editor's briefing 1-29-21

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News