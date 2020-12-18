 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
85 new coronavirus cases in T&D Region
0 comments
breaking top story

85 new coronavirus cases in T&D Region

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus illustration

FILE - This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). (CDC via AP, File)

 HOGP

An additional 56 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Orangeburg County, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Bamberg County has 14 new cases and Calhoun County has 15 new cases.

No new deaths have been reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 3,648 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 28 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 247,361 and confirmed deaths to 4,512.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 56 new cases, 4,408 total cases and a total of 142 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 14 new cases, 846 total cases and a total of 38 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 15 new cases, 680 total cases and a total of 17 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: T&D editor's briefing 12-18-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News