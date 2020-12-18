85 new coronavirus cases in T&D Region

An additional 56 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Orangeburg County, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Bamberg County has 14 new cases and Calhoun County has 15 new cases.

No new deaths have been reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 3,648 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 28 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 247,361 and confirmed deaths to 4,512.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 56 new cases, 4,408 total cases and a total of 142 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 14 new cases, 846 total cases and a total of 38 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 15 new cases, 680 total cases and a total of 17 deaths and 2 probable deaths.