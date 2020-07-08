84-year-old fire victim identified

Return to homepage ×
An 84-year-old Springfield man has been identified as the victim in Monday morning’s house fire.
Olin Hutto of Heatherbrook Circle died of smoke inhalation due to the house fire, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.
Another occupant suffered minor injuries in the fire.
Gene Zaleski
Staff Writer
Gene Zaleski is a reporter/staff writer with The Times and Democrat.
