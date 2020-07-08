You are the owner of this article.
84-year-old fire victim identified
breaking

84-year-old fire victim identified

blue lights illustration

An 84-year-old Springfield man has been identified as the victim in Monday morning’s house fire.

Olin Hutto of Heatherbrook Circle died of smoke inhalation due to the house fire, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

Another occupant suffered minor injuries in the fire.

