81 new coronavirus cases throughout T&D Region

An additional 63 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, nine more Bamberg County residents and nine more Calhoun County residents have also tested positive.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 3,363 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 39 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 366,149 and confirmed deaths to 5,768.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 63 new cases, 6,573 total cases and a total of 170 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 9 new cases, 1,110 total cases and a total of 43 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 9 new cases, 967 total cases and a total of 23 deaths and 3 probable deaths.