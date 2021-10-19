81-acre development planned; Orangeburg County delays rezoning after receiving complaints

Council Vice Chair Janie Cooper-Smith asked if Colonial Holding Group can proceed with its plans before it receives federal approval.

“Any environmental and any approvals for the access to the property would have to be cleared and approved prior to any development,” Sievers said.

Cooper-Smith also asked if the company is the same that is trying to develop the Sprinkle Avenue mobile home park that resulted in the eviction of about 22 families. Colonial’s attorney has said that the families had to leave so the property can be brought up to the City of Orangeburg’s current standards and tenants are welcome to return after repairs are completed.

Sievers said the group is the same developer.

“Being that the planning commission only had ... five people at that meeting and lieu of the fact that all these petitions came in later a great number, is it possible we can send it back to the planning commission?” Ravenell asked.

Council Chair Johnnie Wright said it was possible. Council voted unanimously to send it back to the county's planning commission.

Following the vote, Wright said, “We want nobody to think that we don't value their opinions and make sure all the t's are crossed and i's are dotted.

“If everything goes right and everybody is satisfied with what needs to be done and it comes back to the planning commission, then we have do what we have to do.”

