80-year-old Cordova man identified as crash victim
An 80-year-old Cordova man had a medical episode before colliding with a utility box on Cannon Bridge Road on Monday, Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said Tuesday.

Thomas Kinsey, of Highland Park Circle, died of natural causes, Fogle said.

Kinsey was driving a 2000 Dodge pickup truck north on Cannon Bridge Road, near Southwest Circle, when the truck went left of center, ran off the road and struck the utility box, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Statewide, 425 highway crashes have resulted in 463 deaths this year. During the same time period last year, 393 highway crashes resulted in 427 deaths.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

