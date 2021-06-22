80-year-old Cordova man identified as crash victim

An 80-year-old Cordova man had a medical episode before colliding with a utility box on Cannon Bridge Road on Monday, Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said Tuesday.
Thomas Kinsey, of Highland Park Circle, died of natural causes, Fogle said.
Kinsey was driving a 2000 Dodge pickup truck north on Cannon Bridge Road, near Southwest Circle, when the truck went left of center, ran off the road and struck the utility box, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Statewide, 425 highway crashes have resulted in 463 deaths this year. During the same time period last year, 393 highway crashes resulted in 427 deaths.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Martha Rose Brown
Staff Writer
Martha Rose Brown covers crime and other topics. She's worked as a journalist in the region for the past 18 years.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.