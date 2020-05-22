80 U.S. flags go up in downtown Orangeburg

The American flags in downtown Orangeburg have returned ahead of Memorial Day.
The flags prepared by the youth of First Baptist Church of Orangeburg first went up in the city’s downtown district in June 2018.
Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities put up the 100 flags, which will remain through July and will fly in honor of Memorial Day, Flag Day and the Fourth of July.
Orangeburg resident Jeanne Gue and the Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association engineered the American flag project.
Gue got the idea of placing flags downtown as she was traveling and noticed a number of small towns in South Carolina had flags flying while Orangeburg did not. She pitched the idea of placing flags downtown to Orangeburg City Council and council approved the idea.
Local businesses and others contributed to the effort. The 2018 donors included:
- Jeanne and Bert Gué -- in honor of Freddie Ford; and in memory of Carl Jones
- Jeanne Gué -- in honor of Bill Gramling, Collene Atkinson; Janet Barrett, David and Gordon Huddleston, and Bill Powell
- Jeanne and Bert Gué -- in memory of Hazel and Bert V. Gué Sr.
- Jeanne Bieren Gué -- in memory of Capt. Roland E. Bieren, MD, U.S. Navy World War II, Pacific
- Jeanne Gué -- in honor of Randy Etters and DPU employees
- Calvin and Salley Parker -- in memory of Doyle and Katherine Hayden
- Tea Thyme
- Carmen, Matt and Will Stillinger -- in memory of Earl and Matthew Stillinger
- Linda Carson Hardee -- in memory of L.C. Carson
- Robert and Ray Sabalis -- in memory of Lt. Jamie Richards, U.S. Marine Corps
- Donald Moyer -- in memory of Mary Antley
- Susan Salley -- in memory of Dr. W. Everette Salley
- Lawton Salley -- in honor of veterans
- Anne G. Jones -- in memory of Howard N. Jones
- Jerry and Debbie French -- in honor of the Rev. Ryan Tucker
- Charles W. Jernigan
- Jean and Thomas Harrison -- in honor of J.C. Hanson
- Dr. and Mrs. Birnie Johnson -- in honor of Jeanne
- Anonymous -- in memory of Martin C. Cheatham
- Orangeburg Furniture
- Covington family -- in memory of Hub Covington
- Covington family -- in honor of Jane C. Covington
- Dr. and Mrs. Gene Atkinson -- in honor of "all those who have served in the military, so that we can enjoy the freedoms we have"
- Jim and Ethel Albergotti -- in memory of Dr. and Mrs. James M. Albergotti and Mr. and Mrs. J.Z. Crum
- Agape Sunday School Class of First Baptist Church
- Bill Gramling -- in honor of W.J. Stoudenmire; and in memory of Jerome Gramling
- Ellen Longshore -- in memory of Eugene F. Morris, U.S. Navy, World War II
- Linda Page -- in honor of Julius A. Page
- Loretta and Joseph Green -- in memory of Mrs. Lonella S. Williams
- Gordon Huddleston -- in memory of Jeneal Huddleston
- Ford Tire & Automotive
- Acacia Flower Shop Inc. -- in memory of James P. Jervey
- Evan Campbell -- in memory of Capt. Mike Campbell, U.S. Army World War II, Europe
- Katherine Campbell -- in memory of Capt. Mike Campbell, U.S. Army World War II, Europe
- Clippers Hair -- in honor of Vietnam veterans
- Harry and Bettis Bryant
- Michael and Penny Salley -- in honor of Emily Ardis, Garrick Ardis and Zakk Salley
- Penny Salley -- in honor of Michael G. Salley Jr.; and in memory of Michael G. Salley Sr.
- Gregg and Margaret Frierson -- in memory of Dr. Henry F. Frierson
- Wannamaker Agency -- in memory of Charles E. Fender, Thomas J. Hanner and Harry Wannamaker III
- West and Freda Summers -- in memory of Jacob West Summers IV
- Diane Ferrier -- in honor of Jeanne and Bert Gue
- Tara Williamson -- in memory of Dr. J. Richard Williamson
- Orangeburg Coca-Cola -- in memory of Mr. Harry C. Avinger Sr.
- The Oaks -- in honor of residents and staff
- Robert M. Cress -- in honor of all veterans of Orangeburg County; and in memory of Col. Marvin E. Mixson Jr., O.D., U.S. Army
- The Davis Law Firm, P.C. -- in honor of all veterans
- Janet & Bill Barrett -- in honor of Dr. and Mrs. Bert Gue
- George and Gloria Dean -- in memory of Herbert Hoover Waymer and Aiken Summers
- Carrie and Todd Johnson -- in honor of 1st Sgt. Francis E. Whetstone Jr.
- Mike and Yvonne Pooser -- in memory of Michael Troy Pooser
- David Funchess -- in memory of Frances and Chad Funchess
- John Singh -- in honor of For the Love of a Paw
- John Singh -- in honor of DORA
- Lt. Col. Jay Pearson -- in honor of Chuck Peterson
- William Powell -- in honor of Eric Powell
- Major Graphics -- in memory of Richard Henry Haupt and Donald Spergon Reynolds
- Major Graphics -- in memory of Russell Jameson, John H. Bonnette and Dr. Robert Smoak
- Karen and Jack Hutto -- in honor of Sue Allen, Dr. and Mrs. Kimmett Lott and Melanie Zeigler; and in memory of Henry B. Allen and Mr. and Mrs. E.L. Hutto Jr.
- Sue Allen -- in memory of Henry B. Allen
- Debbie Wiles -- in memory of Willie W. Wiles
- Palmetto Office Supply -- in memory of Fred Gaines, David Atkinson and Michael Jenkins
- Judy Weathers -- in honor of Arden Weathers; and in memory of Cindy Burckhalter
- Patricia Garrick -- in memory of Mr. and Mrs. H.M. Patterson Sr.
- Adele Palmieri -- in memory of Angelo S. Palmieri
- Orangeburg Lions Club
- Michael Butler -- in memory of Vera Butler
- Charles W. Jernigan -- in honor of "our great country"
- Richard and Bonnie Stroman
- Danny Fogle -- in honor of Stephen H. Fogle; and in memory of Col. L.O. Hinson Jr
- Gordon's Shoes & Tax Service -- in memory of Capt. Sandor L. Gordon
- Betty Edmonds -- in memory of DuBose Edwards
- Junior Service League
- Dolores Winslow -- in memory of Edward Winslow
- Dolores Winslow -- in memory of Edward Winslow Jr.
- Ashton and Thomas Gué -- in honor of Mary Sims Gressette, Wayne Berry, and Thomas, Ashton, Morgan and Carson Gué
- Bonnie Fogle -- in honor of John A. Fogle Sr., World War II veteran
- Braxton Wannamaker Jr. -- in memory of William Whetstone Wannamaker Jr.
- Theresa W. Marshall and family -- in memory of Harris A. Marshall Jr.
- Francis Faulling -- in memory of "fallen veteran brothers"
- The Times and Democrat -- in memory of Dean Livingston
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.