80 U.S. flags go up in downtown Orangeburg

The American flags in downtown Orangeburg have returned ahead of Memorial Day.

The flags prepared by the youth of First Baptist Church of Orangeburg first went up in the city’s downtown district in June 2018.

Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities put up the 100 flags, which will remain through July and will fly in honor of Memorial Day, Flag Day and the Fourth of July.

Orangeburg resident Jeanne Gue and the Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association engineered the American flag project.

Gue got the idea of placing flags downtown as she was traveling and noticed a number of small towns in South Carolina had flags flying while Orangeburg did not. She pitched the idea of placing flags downtown to Orangeburg City Council and council approved the idea.

Local businesses and others contributed to the effort. The 2018 donors included:

Jeanne and Bert Gué -- in honor of Freddie Ford; and in memory of Carl Jones

Jeanne Gué -- in honor of Bill Gramling, Collene Atkinson; Janet Barrett, David and Gordon Huddleston, and Bill Powell

Jeanne and Bert Gué -- in memory of Hazel and Bert V. Gué Sr.

Jeanne Bieren Gué -- in memory of Capt. Roland E. Bieren, MD, U.S. Navy World War II, Pacific

Jeanne Gué -- in honor of Randy Etters and DPU employees

Calvin and Salley Parker -- in memory of Doyle and Katherine Hayden

Tea Thyme

Carmen, Matt and Will Stillinger -- in memory of Earl and Matthew Stillinger

Linda Carson Hardee -- in memory of L.C. Carson

Robert and Ray Sabalis -- in memory of Lt. Jamie Richards, U.S. Marine Corps

Donald Moyer -- in memory of Mary Antley

Susan Salley -- in memory of Dr. W. Everette Salley

Lawton Salley -- in honor of veterans

Anne G. Jones -- in memory of Howard N. Jones

Jerry and Debbie French -- in honor of the Rev. Ryan Tucker

Charles W. Jernigan

Jean and Thomas Harrison -- in honor of J.C. Hanson

Dr. and Mrs. Birnie Johnson -- in honor of Jeanne

Anonymous -- in memory of Martin C. Cheatham

Orangeburg Furniture

Covington family -- in memory of Hub Covington

Covington family -- in honor of Jane C. Covington

Dr. and Mrs. Gene Atkinson -- in honor of "all those who have served in the military, so that we can enjoy the freedoms we have"

Jim and Ethel Albergotti -- in memory of Dr. and Mrs. James M. Albergotti and Mr. and Mrs. J.Z. Crum

Agape Sunday School Class of First Baptist Church

Bill Gramling -- in honor of W.J. Stoudenmire; and in memory of Jerome Gramling

Ellen Longshore -- in memory of Eugene F. Morris, U.S. Navy, World War II

Linda Page -- in honor of Julius A. Page

Loretta and Joseph Green -- in memory of Mrs. Lonella S. Williams

Gordon Huddleston -- in memory of Jeneal Huddleston

Ford Tire & Automotive

Acacia Flower Shop Inc. -- in memory of James P. Jervey

Evan Campbell -- in memory of Capt. Mike Campbell, U.S. Army World War II, Europe

Katherine Campbell -- in memory of Capt. Mike Campbell, U.S. Army World War II, Europe

Clippers Hair -- in honor of Vietnam veterans

Harry and Bettis Bryant

Michael and Penny Salley -- in honor of Emily Ardis, Garrick Ardis and Zakk Salley

Penny Salley -- in honor of Michael G. Salley Jr.; and in memory of Michael G. Salley Sr.

Gregg and Margaret Frierson -- in memory of Dr. Henry F. Frierson

Wannamaker Agency -- in memory of Charles E. Fender, Thomas J. Hanner and Harry Wannamaker III

West and Freda Summers -- in memory of Jacob West Summers IV

Diane Ferrier -- in honor of Jeanne and Bert Gue

Tara Williamson -- in memory of Dr. J. Richard Williamson

Orangeburg Coca-Cola -- in memory of Mr. Harry C. Avinger Sr.

The Oaks -- in honor of residents and staff

Robert M. Cress -- in honor of all veterans of Orangeburg County; and in memory of Col. Marvin E. Mixson Jr., O.D., U.S. Army

The Davis Law Firm, P.C. -- in honor of all veterans

Janet & Bill Barrett -- in honor of Dr. and Mrs. Bert Gue

George and Gloria Dean -- in memory of Herbert Hoover Waymer and Aiken Summers

Carrie and Todd Johnson -- in honor of 1st Sgt. Francis E. Whetstone Jr.

Mike and Yvonne Pooser -- in memory of Michael Troy Pooser

David Funchess -- in memory of Frances and Chad Funchess

John Singh -- in honor of For the Love of a Paw

John Singh -- in honor of DORA

Lt. Col. Jay Pearson -- in honor of Chuck Peterson

William Powell -- in honor of Eric Powell

Major Graphics -- in memory of Richard Henry Haupt and Donald Spergon Reynolds

Major Graphics -- in memory of Russell Jameson, John H. Bonnette and Dr. Robert Smoak

Karen and Jack Hutto -- in honor of Sue Allen, Dr. and Mrs. Kimmett Lott and Melanie Zeigler; and in memory of Henry B. Allen and Mr. and Mrs. E.L. Hutto Jr.

Sue Allen -- in memory of Henry B. Allen

Debbie Wiles -- in memory of Willie W. Wiles

Palmetto Office Supply -- in memory of Fred Gaines, David Atkinson and Michael Jenkins

Judy Weathers -- in honor of Arden Weathers; and in memory of Cindy Burckhalter

Patricia Garrick -- in memory of Mr. and Mrs. H.M. Patterson Sr.

Adele Palmieri -- in memory of Angelo S. Palmieri

Orangeburg Lions Club

Michael Butler -- in memory of Vera Butler

Charles W. Jernigan -- in honor of "our great country"

Richard and Bonnie Stroman

Danny Fogle -- in honor of Stephen H. Fogle; and in memory of Col. L.O. Hinson Jr

Gordon's Shoes & Tax Service -- in memory of Capt. Sandor L. Gordon

Betty Edmonds -- in memory of DuBose Edwards

Junior Service League

Dolores Winslow -- in memory of Edward Winslow

Dolores Winslow -- in memory of Edward Winslow Jr.

Ashton and Thomas Gué -- in honor of Mary Sims Gressette, Wayne Berry, and Thomas, Ashton, Morgan and Carson Gué

Bonnie Fogle -- in honor of John A. Fogle Sr., World War II veteran

Braxton Wannamaker Jr. -- in memory of William Whetstone Wannamaker Jr.

Theresa W. Marshall and family -- in memory of Harris A. Marshall Jr.

Francis Faulling -- in memory of "fallen veteran brothers"

The Times and Democrat -- in memory of Dean Livingston

