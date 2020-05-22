8-year-old injured in tornado released from hospital; Orangeburg girl gets special sendoff from staff

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COLUMBIA -- A little girl from Orangeburg who was seriously injured when an EF3 tornado destroyed her home on April 13 was released from a hospital with a special send off from her team of nurses and doctors on Tuesday.

Brooke Hoover, 8, was impaled by a tree and suffered multiple fractures, as well as internal injuries, when the tornado ripped through her home. She’s had several surgeries, but Tuesday, she was finally able to leave Prisma Health Children’s Hospital.

“It’s pretty remarkable that she has had as many problems as she had and she looks as great as she does right now,” pediatric surgeon Dr. Stanton Adkins said.

Nurses and doctors lined the sidewalk in front of the children’s hospital holding signs and blowing bubbles as Brooke’s mom and nurse wheeled her to her car.

“The community’s been really good,” her mother, Denise Hutson, said. “We’ve been blessed with a lot of things from the community. Without them, we wouldn’t have been this far and also without the doctors and nurses."

Brooke also got to see her big sister for only the second time in nearly six weeks. Michelle Hoover, 11, was also injured and treated at Prisma.

“You cannot keep a sister from a sister," Brooke said.