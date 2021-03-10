 Skip to main content
8 new cases of coronavirus in region
8 new cases of coronavirus in region

There are eight new cases of the coronavirus in The T&D Region, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in the region.

Statewide, there are 507 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 17 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 451,597 and confirmed deaths to 7,768.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 5 new cases, 8,407 total cases and a total of 216 deaths and 5 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,379 total cases and a total of 49 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 3 new cases, 1,144 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

