8 more region residents test positive for virus

Six more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, two more Bamberg County residents have tested positive

Statewide, there are 528 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 20 new deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 469, 467 and confirmed deaths to 8,138.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 6 new cases, 8,793 total cases and a total of 228 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 1,405 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,179 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.