8 more coronavirus cases in Orangeburg County
8 more coronavirus cases in Orangeburg County

Eight more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 518 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 13 new confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 476,123 and confirmed deaths to 8,235.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 8 new cases, 8,915 total cases and a total of 233 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,413 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,190 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

Concerned about COVID-19?

