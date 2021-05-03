 Skip to main content
8 more coronavirus cases in Orangeburg County
8 more coronavirus cases in Orangeburg County

Eight more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No additional deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 398 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and four new deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 483,317 and confirmed deaths to 8,383.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 8 new cases, 9,030 total cases and a total of 236 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,426 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,202 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

