77-year-old Orangeburg man graduates from SCSU

Orangeburg resident Timothy Cyrus Brown has done a lot in his lifetime.

He has served and survived in Vietnam, driven a bus for American singer/songwriter B.B. King and written a book.

On May 6, the 77-year old struck another thing off of his bucket list when he graduated from South Carolina State University with a bachelor of arts in drama.

"I always wanted to go and get my degree just like most other people with common sense," Brown said.

Brown dropped out of Compton Community College in California in 1972 and never went back to college.

"It conflicted with my work schedule," Brown said. "I always wanted to do, but it was always my work schedule."

When Brown moved to Orangeburg in January 1984 with his wife, Helen, he was concerned about his future.

Brown's trade had been driving Greyhound buses.

He even had an opportunity to drive a bus for B.B. King and his band when the artist's bus broke down during a tour.

"I didn't think too much," Brown said, noting about eight months later B.B. King called him back and said bus drivers who could drive a standard were in short supply. Brown ended up taking the job.

But when he moved to Orangeburg, he did not see any buses to drive, so he decided to go to Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College to learn a different trade.

He took up refrigeration and received about seven credits from the college.

Then another door opened up.

He learned through the Veterans Administration's vocational rehabilitation program that they would end up paying for his entire college education should he so desire to attend.

So in 2018, Brown entered SCSU as a 73-year-old freshman.

"When you go there now, you will find a door that is laying down that I broke down getting up in there," Brown said, laughing. "When I found out they pay you to go to school and that now I can go because I don't have to work as much and they are going to pay me, I am going to break the door down to get in there."

"The Lord, my wife, the faculty and staff aided me through the process," Brown said. "Prior to attending, I did not know of the talents, passion and dedication of most of the professors."

Brown ended up majoring in drama with the intention of moving forward a book he wrote about 15 years ago titled, "The Preacher as a Landlord." The book shares stories about landlords and their dealings with tenants.

But when he signed up to take drama, he was informed he would have to fully engage in the drama curriculum to include acting, stagecraft, costumes and makeup.

"I have to agree with anything these people are telling me because they are paying me," Brown said, laughing. "I am like the victim. That is how I ended up in drama."

As part of his coursework, Brown wrote a play titled, "Dr. King's Last March on Washington." The play is based on Brown's opportunity to go on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s last march through a church-sponsored event while he was living in Los Angeles.

The play is currently being prepared for an on-stage performance with the intentions of it coming to the stage in February 2023.

Proceeds from the play will be divided into scholarships and community efforts. The SCSU alumni chapter in S. Mary's, Georgia, as well as other chapters, are supporting the play, Brown said.

Brown said more information about the effort can be obtained by contacting him at tbrown40@scsu.edu

SCSU officials say while they are unable to find historical data on the oldest graduate or how many individuals have graduated over the age of 70 in the university's 126-year history, having graduates over 70 years of age is uncommon but not necessarily rare.

