75-year-old sought after leaving hospital

Orangeburg County deputies are seeking a 75-year-old man who walked off from the hospital early Monday, according to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“We’re concerned for this man’s safety, for one,” Ravenell said. “We also want to be able to give his family and caregivers a moment of relief in finding this gentlemen.”

James Strobert, of Burton, S.C., is reported to have walked away from the Regional Medical Center around 5:30 a.m.

He’s said to have cognitive issues that could impair his judgment, Ravenell said.

Investigators believe he may be attempting to return to the Lowcountry.

Strobert is described as a black male with blue eyes standing around 5 feet 6 inches and weighing around 156 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, khakis and a camouflage-patterned stocking cap.

If anyone has any information on Strobert’s location, they are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550.

