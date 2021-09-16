73 more test positive for COVID in Orangeburg County

An additional 73 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Also, one more county resident probably died of the coronavirus.

Statewide, there were 2,865 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 41 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 656,341 and confirmed deaths is 10,041.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 73 new cases, 12,041 total cases and a total of 278 deaths and 16 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,771 total cases and a total of 59 deaths and one probable death.

• Calhoun County: 4 new cases, 1,487 total cases and a total of 38 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.