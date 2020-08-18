$70 million Orangeburg project to include restaurants, stores, more

Return to homepage ×
A $70 million “port of destination” is planned for St. Matthews Road next to Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, developer Andrew Silver announced Tuesday.
Mount Pleasant-based M&P Land LLC is planning restaurants, retail stores, hotels, a business center and amphitheater at the site.
The project is expected to create at least 500 jobs.
It could open by early 2022.
This story will be updated.
Gene Zaleski
Staff Writer
Gene Zaleski is a reporter/staff writer with The Times and Democrat.
