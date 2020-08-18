You are the owner of this article.
$70 million Orangeburg project to include restaurants, stores, more
breaking top story

Silver

Developer Andrew Silver discusses his plans for a new project next to Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.

 GENE ZALESKI, T&D

A $70 million “port of destination” is planned for St. Matthews Road next to Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, developer Andrew Silver announced Tuesday.

Mount Pleasant-based M&P Land LLC is planning restaurants, retail stores, hotels, a business center and amphitheater at the site.

The project is expected to create at least 500 jobs.

It could open by early 2022.

This story will be updated.

