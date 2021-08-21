70 employers looking for workers; big job fair in Orangeburg Aug. 25

White said the most recent employment data show that more people are working now than in February 2020.

"While there may be people struggling, our agency is skilled at helping individuals connect with jobs," White said. "We want them to visit a center and let us assist."

"This job fair is one example, but we also have personalized, intensive services to help people understand their work and soft skills, tighten up their resume and portfolio, practice interview skills and make connections to the right employers," White said. "And we know the jobs are out there – the dozens of employers participating in this job fair demonstrate that."

For many businesses, finding workers has been difficult. The reason for the challenge is not fully known, though some have speculated that fears of the coronavirus and expanded unemployment benefits have provided a disincentive for individuals to go back to the job force.

In an effort to get people back to work, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster ended the federal unemployment benefits for South Carolinians on June 26. Governors in some other states did the same.