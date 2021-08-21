70 employers looking for workers; big job fair in Orangeburg Aug. 25

A free job fair is scheduled to be held at the Broughton Street Orangeburg City Gym on Wednesday, Aug. 25.
The fair is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The city gym is located at 410 Broughton St.
The event is being hosted by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce's Orangeburg SC Works, the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce and the Orangeburg City Parks and Recreation Department.
Due to COVID regulations, only 70 tables or businesses will be allowed at the event.
Applications will be accepted on site. A career coach will also be on-site for job seekers to fill out applications.
SCDEW Regional Manager Deborah White said the pandemic has prompted a unique situation in the job market in which individuals are trying to find new jobs, get back to old jobs and rethink their career paths.
"Fortunately, no matter where people are in their re-employment journey, this job fair can be a critical step," White said. "We are excited to connect job seekers to more than 70 employers who are actively recruiting and anxious to hire workers."
"These employers represent a wide range of skills, positions and opportunities," White said. "And we have made it available both in-person and virtually to accommodate everyone."
White said the most recent employment data show that more people are working now than in February 2020.
"While there may be people struggling, our agency is skilled at helping individuals connect with jobs," White said. "We want them to visit a center and let us assist."
"This job fair is one example, but we also have personalized, intensive services to help people understand their work and soft skills, tighten up their resume and portfolio, practice interview skills and make connections to the right employers," White said. "And we know the jobs are out there – the dozens of employers participating in this job fair demonstrate that."
For many businesses, finding workers has been difficult. The reason for the challenge is not fully known, though some have speculated that fears of the coronavirus and expanded unemployment benefits have provided a disincentive for individuals to go back to the job force.
In an effort to get people back to work, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster ended the federal unemployment benefits for South Carolinians on June 26. Governors in some other states did the same.
"Demand was high before COVID and the workforce continues to be a high priority," White said. "Every week, we receive more and more calls and emails from companies and businesses that are ready to hire workers."
"These businesses are willing to offer on-the-job training with career advancement opportunities, hiring incentives, flexible shift work and more," White said. "In fact, there are over 97,000 jobs available in our SC Works Online System (SCWOS) database system."
"We want to get our community back to work," City Parks and Recreation Department Director Shaniqua Simmons said. "We do have a lot of jobs not only in the city but also in Orangeburg County."
Simmons said the department is honored to be able to provide a host site for the job fair and noted the location is ideal for following COVID protocols such as social distancing and mask wearing.
Simmons said the job fair is a great opportunity.
"People have been out of work and they are looking to get back into the work force," she said. "Hopefully with schools opening up and more parents are not home with their children, they can go back into the workforce."
Jobs are available in a number of fields, including police security, health care, retail, manufacturing, information technology, customer service, human resources, delivery drivers, administrative and teaching.
The July unemployment rates saw Bamberg County's at 8.9%, Orangeburg County at 7.9% and Calhoun County's at 4.8%.
Bamberg County had the highest rate in the state and Orangeburg County had the third highest. Calhoun County was tied with Colleton County for the 17th highest unemployment rate during July.
Individuals who will not be attending in person can register through the link and participate in the event online: https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/scdew-central/e/KdxYr