7 new coronavirus cases in Orangeburg County

coronavirus illustration

Seven more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in the region.

Statewide, there are 657 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 33 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 736,189 and confirmed deaths is 12,342.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 7 new cases, 13,225 total cases and a total of 318 deaths and 22 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,929 total cases and a total of 60 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,569 total cases and a total of 43 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

