7 more T&D Region residents die of virus

Seven more T&D Region residents died of the coronavirus in the past week, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

All seven were elderly residents who have died since July 21.

Statewide, there are 1.346 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 45 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 88.523 and confirmed deaths to 1,647.

One additional case is reported of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19. The individual is between the ages of 10-17 from the Upstate region. This brings the total number of MIS-C cases in South Carolina to six.

Orangeburg County: 59 new cases, 2,118 total cases, 13.011 estimated cases and a total of 56 deaths and 1 probable death.

Bamberg County: 9 new cases, 421 total cases, 2,586 estimated cases and a total of 16 deaths.

Calhoun County: 7 new cases, 292 total cases, 1,794 estimated case and a total of 4 death and 3 probable deaths.

Here are the case totals for ZIP codes in The T&D Region: