7 more residents test positive for virus

Seven more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with five more Bamberg County residents and two more Calhoun County residents.

Statewide, there are 686 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 11 additional confirmed deaths and one probable death

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 159,433 and confirmed deaths to 3,487.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 7 new cases, 3254 total cases and a total of 128 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 5 new cases, 672 total cases and a total of 35 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 493 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.