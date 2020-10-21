 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
7 more residents test positive for virus
0 comments
breaking

7 more residents test positive for virus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
coronavirus illustration

Seven more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with five more Bamberg County residents and two more Calhoun County residents.

Statewide, there are 686 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 11 additional confirmed deaths and one probable death

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 159,433 and confirmed deaths to 3,487.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 7 new cases, 3254 total cases and a total of 128 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 5 new cases, 672 total cases and a total of 35 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 493 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

T&D editor's briefing 10-21-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News