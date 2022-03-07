7 more COVID deaths in T&D Region

Five more Orangeburg County residents and two more Calhoun County residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Also, Orangeburg County had one more probable coronavirus death.

The deaths were reported over a three-day period.

Statewide, there were 611 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 213 confirmed deaths over the three-day period.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1,145,948 and confirmed deaths is 14,631.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 9 new cases, 19,554 total cases and a total of 361 deaths and 43 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 2,789 total cases and a total of 64 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 3 new cases, 2,330 total cases and a total of 48 deaths and 12 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.