 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
7 more COVID cases in region
0 comments
editor's pick

7 more COVID cases in region

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
coronavirus illustration

Seven more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in The T&D Region, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide, there are 433 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 50 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 717,983 and confirmed deaths is 11,819.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 6 new cases, 12,985 total cases and a total of 307 deaths and 19 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,902 total cases and a total of 60 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,540 total cases and a total of 43 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

TheTandD.com: Full access for 6 months for just $1
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Will the cruise industry be able to recover?

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News