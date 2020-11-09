7 more coronavirus cases in T&D Region

Six more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, one more Bamberg County resident has tested positive.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 586 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and two additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 176,373 and confirmed deaths to 3,778.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 6 new cases, 3,423 total cases and a total of 130 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 695 total cases and a total of 34 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 510 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 2 probable deaths.