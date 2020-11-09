 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
7 more coronavirus cases in T&D Region
0 comments
editor's pick alert

7 more coronavirus cases in T&D Region

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
coronavirus illustration

Six more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, one more Bamberg County resident has tested positive.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 586 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and two additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 176,373 and confirmed deaths to 3,778.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 6 new cases, 3,423 total cases and a total of 130 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 695 total cases and a total of 34 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 510 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Heavy rain to wash over region
Local

Heavy rain to wash over region

Heavy rain is forecast to fall on The T&D Region over the next three days as several weather systems, including Tropical Storm Eta, combine.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: T&D editor's briefing 11-9-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News