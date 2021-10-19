7 more coronavirus cases in region

Seven more people have tested positive for coronavirus in The T&D Region, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in the region.

Statewide, there are 474 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and two confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 712.424 and confirmed deaths is 11,533.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 6 new cases, 12,897 total cases and a total of 305 deaths and 19 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,881 total cases and a total of 60 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,533 total cases and a total of 42 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.