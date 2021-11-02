7 more coronavirus cases in region

Seven more residents of The T&D Region have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in the region.

Statewide, there are 305 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 13 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 721,178 and confirmed deaths is 11,897.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 6 new cases, 13,037 total cases and a total of 309 deaths and 20 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,907 total cases and a total of 60 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,546 total cases and a total of 43 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.