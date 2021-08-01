7-Eleven building travel center; $6.7M facility locating on U.S. 301

Texas-based 7-Eleven, Inc. is building a travel truck stop on U.S. 301 near Interstate 26 in Orangeburg.

The company broke ground on the $6.7 million, 6,600-square-foot travel center in May. The travel center will bring about 29 new jobs.

The travel center will be located on about five acres on the east side of Interstate 26, across from the Day's Inn and the Orangeburg County Fire District headquarters.

The address of the new center will be 3417 Five Chop Road.

The center will include about eight gas pumps as well as a convenience store.

The project is expected to be complete by July 2022.

It is going to be the first 7-Eleven in The T&D Region.

Orangeburg County Council gave third and final reading to a fee-in-lieu of taxes agreement for the project at its July 19 meeting. The project was formerly identified by the code name Project Shamrock.

The site's proximity to interstates 26 and 95 were the main attraction. About 33,000 cars travel on U.S. 301 daily.