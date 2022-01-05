 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
67 new COVID cases in region

Virus Outbreak illustration

A member of the Salt Lake County Health Department COVID-19 testing staff performs a test on Gary Mackelprang on Jan. 4, 2022 outside the Salt Lake County Health Department in Salt Lake City.

 Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

An additional 67 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the T&D Region, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in the region.

Statewide, there were 4,238 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 32 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 804,782 and confirmed deaths is 12,721.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 55 new cases, 14,303 total cases and a total of 319 deaths and 22 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 3 new cases, 2,022 total cases and a total of 61 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 9 new cases, 1,708 total cases and a total of 44 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

