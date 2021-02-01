67 new coronavirus cases in T&D Region

An additional 55 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Also, four more Bamberg County residents and eight more Calhoun County residents have tested positive.

DHEC also announced seven new deaths and one probable coronavirus death for the region. Many of the deaths occurred in mid-January but weren’t reported earlier because of a “system upgrade issue,” DHEC said in a release.

The deaths and the dates they occurred are:

• Bamberg County, Jan. 13, 65 and older age category

• Orangeburg County, Jan. 20, 35 to 64 age category

• Orangeburg County, Jan. 21, 65 and older age category

• Orangeburg County, Jan. 25, 65 and older age category

• Orangeburg County, Jan. 28. 65 and older age category

• Orangeburg County, Jan. 30, 65 and older age category

• Orangeburg County, Jan. 30, 65 and older age category