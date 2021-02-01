67 new coronavirus cases in T&D Region

An additional 55 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Also, four more Bamberg County residents and eight more Calhoun County residents have tested positive.
DHEC also announced seven new deaths and one probable coronavirus death for the region. Many of the deaths occurred in mid-January but weren’t reported earlier because of a “system upgrade issue,” DHEC said in a release.
The deaths and the dates they occurred are:
• Bamberg County, Jan. 13, 65 and older age category
• Orangeburg County, Jan. 20, 35 to 64 age category
• Orangeburg County, Jan. 21, 65 and older age category
• Orangeburg County, Jan. 25, 65 and older age category
• Orangeburg County, Jan. 28. 65 and older age category
• Orangeburg County, Jan. 30, 65 and older age category
• Orangeburg County, Jan. 30, 65 and older age category
In addition, Orangeburg County had a probable coronavirus death on Jan. 6. The resident was in the 65 and over age category.
Statewide, there are 2,130 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 210 additional confirmed deaths. Again, there as a delay in reporting many of the deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 398,892 and confirmed deaths to 6,564.
The totals by county are:
• Orangeburg County: 55 new cases, 7,229 total cases and a total of 185 deaths and 2 probable deaths.
• Bamberg County: 4 new cases, 1,205 total cases and a total of 44 deaths.
• Calhoun County: 8 new cases, 1,065 total cases and a total of 26 deaths and 3 probable deaths.