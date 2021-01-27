65 more test positive for coronavirus in region

An additional 49 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Orangeburg County, according numbers released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Also, 12 more Bamberg County residents and four more Calhoun County residents have tested positive.

Statewide, there are 2,621 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 88 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 384,556 and confirmed deaths to 6,030.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 49 new cases, 6,912 total cases and a total of 180 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 12 new cases, 1,161 total cases and a total of 44 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 4 new cases, 1,024 total cases and a total of 25 deaths and 3 probable deaths.