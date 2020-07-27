64 new coronavirus cases in Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun counties
There are 64 new cases of the coronavirus across The T&D Region, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

There were no new deaths in the region. However there were 17 additional deaths across the state – 14 were elderly and three were middle-aged.

In addition, Orangeburg County has 46 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Bamberg County has 10 and Calhoun County has 8.

Statewide, there are 1,226 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 17 additional confirmed deaths.

Virus by ZIP codes, July 27, 2020: More than 6,000 estimated cases in Orangeburg ZIPs

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 82,071 and confirmed deaths to 1,452.

Orangeburg County now has 1,948 total cases, 11,966 estimated cases and a total of 47 deaths and 1 probable death.

Bamberg County now has 369 total cases, 2,267 estimated cases and a total of 9 deaths.

Calhoun County now has 271 total cases, 1,665 estimated cases and a total of 3 deaths and 1 probable death.

