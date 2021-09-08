$64.3M peanut plant to bring 130 new jobs; planned Orangeburg County facility called A ‘dream come true’

With the addition of the shelling plant, “the next level of value will now be in South Carolina, so that is tax revenue," Weathers said.

“When agribusiness thrives, all of South Carolina benefits from it,” he said.

Weathers noted that 25 years ago, about 10,000 acres of peanuts were planted in the state. In 2002, federal legislation was amended and opened up more peanut opportunities for South Carolina farmers.

In 2017, about 120,000 acres were grown in the state.

Orangeburg County farmer Danny Mixon, a board member of Premium Peanut, has been growing peanuts in Orangeburg County since 1979.

“When I brought my peanuts to the buying point and I dumped them, all the money I could make was on how much I made, what price I got and how much I had in it,” Mixon said. Now farmers get to share in the profit.

“They are not captured by a market, because whatever the market is, they are going to share in it,” he said. “It makes a big difference for the farmer.”

“This is a dream come true,” Mixon continued. “We started a buying point when peanuts were in this area and now there is a tremendous amount of peanuts and three buying points.”