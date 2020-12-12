 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
63 new coronavirus cases in T&D Region
0 comments
breaking

63 new coronavirus cases in T&D Region

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
coronavirus illustration

There are 33 new cases of coronavirus in Orangeburg County, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Nine more cases were reported in Bamberg County and 21 new cases were reported in Calhoun County.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 3,047 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 12 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 231,363 and confirmed deaths to 4,344.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 33 new cases, 4,157 total cases and a total of 139 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 9 new cases, 806 total cases and a total of 38 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 21 new cases, 611 total cases and a total of 17 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: T&D editor's briefing 12-11-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News