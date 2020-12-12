63 new coronavirus cases in T&D Region

There are 33 new cases of coronavirus in Orangeburg County, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Nine more cases were reported in Bamberg County and 21 new cases were reported in Calhoun County.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 3,047 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 12 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 231,363 and confirmed deaths to 4,344.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 33 new cases, 4,157 total cases and a total of 139 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 9 new cases, 806 total cases and a total of 38 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 21 new cases, 611 total cases and a total of 17 deaths and 2 probable deaths.