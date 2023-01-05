 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6-year-old found on railroad tracks in Orangeburg; report: women pulled boy away from tracks

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Two women pulled a 6-year-old boy away from railroad tracks “before a train came down the tracks shortly after,” according to an incident report.

The woman saw the boy walking on the tracks near Magnolia and Whaley Street around 10:19 a.m. Wednesday.

The boy wouldn’t talk to the women or the officer who arrived at the scene.

Meanwhile, a dispatcher told the officer that a mother nearby had reported her child wandered off.

The mother went to the scene where the officer had the child.

The mother was crying and the child ran up to her and gave her a hug.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

