6 new coronavirus cases in Orangeburg County

Six more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported throughout The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 499 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 14 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 729,067 and confirmed deaths is 12,176.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 6 new cases, 13,153 total cases and a total of 316 deaths and 21 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,924 total cases and a total of 60 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,553 total cases and a total of 43 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.