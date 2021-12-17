6 more coronavirus cases in region

Six T&D Region residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there were 796 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 15 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 746,924 and confirmed deaths is 12,501.

The totals by county are:

Orangeburg County: 3 new cases, 13,310 total cases and a total of 318 deaths and 22 probable deaths.

Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 1,943 total cases and a total of 61 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,577 total cases and a total of 43 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.