59 more T&D Region residents test positive for coronavirus

An additional 48 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Four more Bamberg County residents and seven more Calhoun County residents have also tested positive.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 1,883 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 12 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 225,053 and confirmed deaths to 4,291.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 48 new cases, 4,068 total cases and a total of 138 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 4 new cases, 790 total cases and a total of 38 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 7 new cases, 580 total cases and a total of 17 deaths and 2 probable deaths.