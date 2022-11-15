 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
56th annual Governor's Carolighting Nov. 20

Christmas decorations.
COLUMBIA – Gov. Henry McMaster and first lady Peggy McMaster will celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with the 56th annual Governor's Carolighting at the South Carolina State House's north steps, at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20. Those unable to attend in person can view the event on television or online via SCETV.

"The Carolighting is a truly unique event that Peggy and I look forward to each year," said Gov. McMaster. "It is the ideal way to join together with South Carolinians from across our great state to celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season."

This year's Carolighting is sponsored by Experience Columbia SC, the Garden Club of Columbia, and the Garden Club of South Carolina.

WIS News Anchor Dawndy Mercer Plank will serve as the evening's emcee.

The State Christmas tree is a 35-foot-tall Norway Spruce, and comes from Henderson Tree Farms in Morganton, NC. TimberTech of Greer, S.C. donated their delivery services to bring the tree to Columbia for the 18th consecutive year.

