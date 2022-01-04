 Skip to main content
533 new coronavirus cases in region

coronavirus illustration

An additional 533 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the T&D Region over a four-day period, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in the region over the four-day period.

Statewide, there were 26,127 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 35 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 800,388 and confirmed deaths is 12,689.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 442 new cases, 14,247 total cases and a total of 319 deaths and 22 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 44 new cases, 2,019 total cases and a total of 61 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 47 new cases, 1,699 total cases and a total of 44 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

